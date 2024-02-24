Car Accident Claims One Life, Sends Another to Hospital

Shortly after 2:30 am IMPD officers responded to a crash near E 64th St and Allisonville Road.
The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other driver was transported to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.
Crash investigators responded to the scene and believe a silver Hyundai Accent driven by the deceased was northbound on Allisonville Rd when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a Chrysler 300 head on. These findings are preliminary. Investigators believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.
