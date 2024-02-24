Listen Live
Local/State News

Greenwood Apartment Fire Hurts One, Damages Multiple Units

Published on February 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click to Listen Live
PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
This is an emergency scene including both a fire engine and an ambulance.

Source: Katifcam/Getty Images

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least one person is hurt, and many others are displaced, after a fire at a Greenwood apartment complex Saturday morning.

Greenwood firefighters were called to Polo Run Apartments a little before 2 a.m. In a Tweet, they asked that Hoosiers stay clear of the area and avoid driving over the “fire hose in the roadway.”

They now say that eight units have been damaged by either flames or water, meaning some residents will temporarily have to find other housing. The Red Cross and Johnson County Fire Angels are trying to help.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

At this time, it is not clear what started the fire.

window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {

setTimeout(function () {

var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];

s.async = true;

s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js&#8217;;

el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);

}, 1000)

});

The post Greenwood Apartment Fire Hurts One, Damages Multiple Units appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Greenwood Apartment Fire Hurts One, Damages Multiple Units  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close