GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least one person is hurt, and many others are displaced, after a fire at a Greenwood apartment complex Saturday morning.
Greenwood firefighters were called to Polo Run Apartments a little before 2 a.m. In a Tweet, they asked that Hoosiers stay clear of the area and avoid driving over the “fire hose in the roadway.”
APARTMENT FIRE
GFD Currently on scene working apartment fire in the Westminster Apartments. The apartments are evacuated. Avoid the area and DO NOT drive over fire hose in the roadway!
— Greenwood Fire Dept (@GreenwoodINFD) February 24, 2024
They now say that eight units have been damaged by either flames or water, meaning some residents will temporarily have to find other housing. The Red Cross and Johnson County Fire Angels are trying to help.
One person was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.
At this time, it is not clear what started the fire.
window.addEventListener(‘interaction’, function () {
setTimeout(function () {
var s = document.createElement(‘script’), el = document.getElementsByTagName(‘script’)[ 0 ];
s.async = true;
s.src = ‘https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js’;
el.parentNode.insertBefore(s, el);
}, 1000)
});
The post Greenwood Apartment Fire Hurts One, Damages Multiple Units appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Greenwood Apartment Fire Hurts One, Damages Multiple Units was originally published on wibc.com
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel