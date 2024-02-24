Greenwood Apartment Fire Hurts One, Damages Multiple Units

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

GREENWOOD, Ind. — At least one person is hurt, and many others are displaced, after a fire at a Greenwood apartment complex Saturday morning.

Greenwood firefighters were called to Polo Run Apartments a little before 2 a.m. In a Tweet, they asked that Hoosiers stay clear of the area and avoid driving over the “fire hose in the roadway.”

APARTMENT FIRE GFD Currently on scene working apartment fire in the Westminster Apartments. The apartments are evacuated. Avoid the area and DO NOT drive over fire hose in the roadway! — Greenwood Fire Dept (@GreenwoodINFD) February 24, 2024

They now say that eight units have been damaged by either flames or water, meaning some residents will temporarily have to find other housing. The Red Cross and Johnson County Fire Angels are trying to help.

One person was taken to the hospital for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

At this time, it is not clear what started the fire.

