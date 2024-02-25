Lawrence Central Girls Basketball Wins First State Championship

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA Girls Basketball State Finals took place yesterday inside of Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Among the winners of the 4A State Championship were Lawrence Central who defeated Lake Central by a score of 55 – 28 in order to take home their first state championship.

The game started out in Lake Central’s favor as the team got off to a good start in the first quarter, however solid defense from the Lawrence Central Bears kept their opponents to just 1 for 10 shooting in the second quarter and allowed the team to rally a lead that they maintained for the rest of the game.

Jaylah Lampley was the teams leading scorer on the night with 19 points. She was also the only player to hit any three point shots, making over 50% of her attempts from beyond the three point arc at 4 for 7 shooting. Jaylah’s younger sister Lola Lampley was right behind her in scoring with 12 points. Aniyah McKenzie finished with 12 points as well, all three players shot over 50% in the game.

With a record of 30 – 1, Lawrence Central was undefeated against teams in the state of Indiana, their only loss was against George Rogers Clark from Kentucky.

Other winners from Saturday’s State Championship games include:

1A: Lanesville 51, Marquette Catholic 43

2A: Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 44, Brownstown Central 36

3A: Gibson Southern 63, Norwell 60

The IHSAA Boys Sectionals start on February 27th. Matchups can be found on IHSAA.org.

