Hoosiers React to AT&T’s $5 Credit Offer After Outage

INDIANAPOLIS –AT&T said it will issue Hoosiers a $5 credit for the inconvenience caused by last week’s widespread outage. Some Hoosiers tell WIBC Radio that credit should vary depending on how much trouble the outage caused you.

“It would depend on how long it was out for that individual,” said one man. “I know that is hard to figure out, but I think that is lower based on what they should give.”

The offer does not apply to AT&T Business, AT&T Prepaid, or Cricket. AT&T states that bill credits are typically applied within one to two billing cycles.

“We’re also taking steps to prevent this from happening again. Our priority is to improve and be sure our customers stay connected continuously,” the company said in a statement.

Other Hoosiers we spoke to felt that the outage had more to do with cybersecurity than a simple technical outage.

“I am a veteran, so I have all of these theories that go through my head,” one woman said. “I believe that they are messing with us in space, maybe a cyberattack, or they are playing around before a big one (attack).”

The company’s recent network outage, which lasted for several hours on February 22, was caused by a technical error related to the expansion of its network rather than a cyberattack.

