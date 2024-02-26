PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — The IMPD announced on Monday that their Northwest District will be taking steps to increase security in the area following two homicides at The Residence at White River Apartments occurring within a week of each other.

The first homicide was on Wednesday, February 21st, when a man was shot and tried to escape in his vehicle before crashing into a van and then dying from his wounds. The second one took place on Sunday, February 25th with IMPD arriving to find a man outside of his car with gunshot wounds. Both men died on the scene.

In their Facebook post IMPD announced the following actions they plan on implementing:

– Increased and additional patrols in the complex.

– Assessing the potential for adding additional technology

– A Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design assessment from their Community Resource Unit

– Scheduling a neighborhood crime watch meeting with officers and members of Crime Stoppers in attendance.

IMPD concluded their post by mentioning that the Northwest District is in communication with the management of the apartment complex and that they are cooperating.

The post IMPD Announce Plans to Address Recent Homicides at NW Indy Apartment Complex appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

IMPD Announce Plans to Address Recent Homicides at NW Indy Apartment Complex was originally published on wibc.com