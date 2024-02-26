Mayor of Fort Wayne Has Stomach Cancer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The mayor of Fort Wayne, Tom Henry, has announced he has late-stage stomach cancer.
In a statement released Monday, Mayor Henry said his prognosis is “not encouraging” and he will begin chemotherapy next week.
“I assure you that I have complete confidence in the team in charge of my care and in my ability to carry out my term as your mayor for as long as God sees fit. My promise to all of you still stands – to move this city forward, together. I also promise to make all of you aware of any, ongoing health updates as often as possible,” said Henry.
Henry’s wife Cindy died last month.
Henry has been the Mayor of Fort Wayne since 2008. He won his fifth four-year term this past November.
