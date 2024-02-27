Zoo to Offer Behind-the-Scenes Access to New Rhino Baby

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — You may remember hearing about the birth of a rhino calf at the Indianapolis Zoo. Soon, you will have the opportunity to meet the newborn before she fully moves into the rhino exhibit.

You will be able to meet mom Zenzele and her baby girl as part of the Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition. This is one of many Animal Adventures, which provide special access to some of the zoo’s creatures.

Don’t miss out! Come experience the new Rhino Adventure: Mom & Baby Special Edition! This exclusive encounter takes you behind-the-scenes to meet Zenzele & her new calf before their public outing & learn about rhino #conservation! More info: https://t.co/WakfSNMdtv pic.twitter.com/9hvy6LB1Wl — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) February 23, 2024

The “behind-the-scenes sneak peek” of the rhinos will be available from April 11th through June 9th. Tickets will cost $125 per person.

Schedule your visit and learn more here.

IT'S A GIRL! 🩷 We're happy to announce our animal care team confirmed Zenzele's calf is a female & is nursing well. We even got footage of her doing her first #zoomies! Look at her go! by Senior Plains Keeper Amber Zoo Babies proudly presented by @PrimroseSchools pic.twitter.com/qqwJC0WX39 — Indianapolis Zoo (@IndianapolisZoo) February 20, 2024

