FORT WAYNE — Indiana State Police say they are investigating the death of an inmate in the Allen County Jail.
Investigation has shown that on Monday, February 26th around 7:00 p.m. inmates in cell block 6C alerted jail staff to an unresponsive inmate. That inmate was later identified as Steven Perry Jr., 27, of Fort Wayne.
Jail and nursing staff located Perry and began medical care until EMS personnel arrived. Perry was transported to Lutheran Hospital and later pronounced dead.
An autopsy has been conducted by the Allen County Coroner at the Northeast Indiana Forensic Center. Results are still pending. Police are still working to determine the cause of death.
Perry had been incarcerated since January of 2024.
The post ISP Investigating Inmate Death at Allen County Jail appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
ISP Investigating Inmate Death at Allen County Jail was originally published on wibc.com
