STATEHOUSE--A bill that could impact as many as 14,000 families in Indiana is up for a final vote in the Statehouse. It would result in students needing to repeat third grade if they have not passed the state’s reading test.
The post Bill To Fail Hoosier Third Graders Who Can’t Read Up For Final House Vote appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Bill To Fail Hoosier Third Graders Who Can’t Read Up For Final House Vote was originally published on wibc.com
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Praise Indy Community Calendar
-
Community Connection Tuesday, February 6th, 2024