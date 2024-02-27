Indiana’s Gender-Affirming Care for Minors Ban is Back in Action

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEWIDE — Indiana’s law banning gender-affirming care for people under 18 is now back in action.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday to lift the injunction against the gender-affirming care ban, which was initially placed last summer.

The ban would prevent anyone under 18 in the state of Indiana from receiving things like puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery.

The ACLU of Indiana argued the ban, along with Indiana’s “human sexuality discussion” in classrooms ban and the requirement of teachers to tell parents when a student wants to change their pronouns, are an attack on LGTBQ Hoosiers.

The Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals heard oral arguments in this case on February 16th. An opinion will be published at a later time.

A statement from Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita: “Our commonsense state law, banning dangerous and irreversible gender-transition procedures for minors, is now enforceable following the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeal’s newest order. We are proud to win this fight against the radicals who continue pushing this horrific practice on our children for ideological and financial reasons.”

