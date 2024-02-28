IMPD: Toddler Critical After Being Shot

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS — A toddler is alive, but badly hurt as they were shot on the north side of downtown.

Indy Metro Police say the child, just under 3-years-old, was shot at a home not far from the Indiana State Fairgrounds in the Meadows neighborhood. That’s along 38th Street between Sherman and Keystone.

Police were called to the home around midnight and arrived to find the child shot.

“Those officers rendered as much aid as they could until IEMS arrived. IEMS arrived shortly thereafter and transported that toddler to an area hospital,” said Officer William Young.

Young said the scene was hard to process for some officers who responded.

“As you can tell, I’m very kind of choked up because this is certainly a disturbing scene. Anytime that you hear as an officer, fire or paramedic, it comes across the radio where a toddler’s been shot, or a child for that matter, it certainly takes a toll on you,” Young said.

It’s not clear what led to the shooting or if police have made any arrests.

