Colts GM Talks 2024 Combine, Richardson’s Recovery & More

INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL Combine is back in downtown Indianapolis and the Indianapolis Colts are ready to make moves.

“Is there a primary position the Colts are focused on in free agency?”

“That’s a loaded question, man,” said Indianapolis Colts General Manager Chris Ballad Wednesday, “all of them, all of them.”

Coming off a 9-8 record for the 2023-24 season, Chris Ballard feels the blue and white is in a comfortable position to make smart moves this off season. The Colts made a significant improvement, record-wise. The team finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 4-12-1 and several firings, notably Frank Reich as head coach.

Heading into the 2023 season, Indianapolis picked up Shane Steichen as head coach, college star Anthony Richardson for quarterback, and retained veteran Gardner Minshew, who proved to be a key in the team’s success when Richardson went down with an injury for the rest of the season.

The Colts dealt with constant headlines, for good and bad. From Jonathan Taylor to Shaq Leonard to betting scandals and more, Indianapolis had a rollercoaster season.

Now, it’s time for Ballard and the front office to take note of the top college prospects and make a decision on where the Colts will go heading into the 2024-25 season. That starts with wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., who was a constant standout for the Colts last season.

Ballard is considering the franchise tag option for Pittman, “here’s what I’ll tell you, we’ve had talks with his agent, who is really good. His agent has been doing it a long time. He’s really good at what he does. We’ll work hard to get a deal done. It’s a tool we have. I’m not going to say we’re not going to use it, but I’m not going to say we are. Hopefully we can come to an agreement and find some compromise on a deal.”

Ballard was also asked about quarterback Anthony Richardson’s shoulder recovery. The Colts’ GM says Richardson is making good progress, but he learned his lesson from “the last one.”

That would be Andrew Luck.

“Forgive me for being a little cautious. I know Anthony has made some statements that it’s important to be ahead of schedule – we’re here to pull the reins to make sure we don’t get too far ahead of schedule and we’re staying with whatever the doctors are telling us.”

As for head coach Shane Steichen, Ballard says he was most impressed with Steichen’s ability to adapt as more challenges were thrown his way throughout the season, “I don’t care if you’re the Kansas City Chiefs or anybody else – you’re going to have problems and you have to be able to solve them. To watch him solve the problems this year and grow in that area was really fun.”

Ballard says the organization isn’t focused on recruiting one special position – they’re open to any talent this year.

