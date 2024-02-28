Fort Wayne Man Found Dead is Brother of Woman Shot by Police

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a man who was found dead Monday. His family now says he is the brother of a woman who was killed by Fort Wayne Police last November.

Officers found 21-year-old Divoryan Warren-Hill inside a home on Lynn Avenue Monday evening. The Coroner’s Office says he had been shot multiple times, as well as stabbed in the neck.

While his death has been ruled a homicide, police are still investigating and looking for suspects.

Warren-Hill’s sister, DaChe’na, was shot and killed by Officer Mark Guzman on November 19th. Police claim that she had been trying to run over multiple people, including Guzman, with her car before she was killed.

The Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that Guzman “used necessary force” in that incident.

In a statement to WANE 15, the Warren-Hills’ mother said:

“Due to the double tragedy that my family has experienced, we do not have a comment at this time. Please pray for DaChéna Warren-Hill and Divoryan Warren-Hill other siblings and family at this time.”

