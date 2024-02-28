“DUNE: PART TWO” OPENING THURSDAY AT THE DOWNTOWN IMAX
IMAXTheater in the Indiana State Museum located at White River State Park is one of only 12 theaters worldwide to offer this blockbuster on IMAX 70mm film.
The Downtown Indy IMAX is THE place to be for the blockbuster of the season, DUNE: PART TWO, since it will be one of only 12 theaters globally to screen the epic movie on 70mm film. These screenings will feature IMAX exclusive aspect ratios throughout and select sequences will be presented in 1.43:1 – filling the entire six-story movie screen.
The theater will also have a specialty cocktail for purchase. “Spice on the Beach” will feature Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka, peach schnapps, orange juice, cranberry juice and a special SPICE (edible glitter). The cocktail reflects the importance of “spice” in the DUNE stories.
Shows start February 29, at 3:30 and 7 pm. for tickets log onto imaxindy.com
