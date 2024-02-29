MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The man charged in the 2023 Castleton Square Mall shooting has been convicted.
Two groups of people who had problems in the past got into a confrontation at the mall back on February 17th, 2023. Curtis Wilson grabbed a gun off of his brother’s hip and chased after the second group.
Both sides started shooting and Wilson was shot in the leg. No one else was hurt.
“We will not tolerate young people acting recklessly and endangering others in public—especially when there are firearms involved,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a statement Thursday, “we are lucky that no one else was injured during this incident. I am thankful for the quick action of law enforcement and the businesses and witnesses that aided in this successful prosecution.”
Wilson was found guilty of two counts of criminal recklessness, both felonies.
The sentencing hearing will take place March 28th.
The post Man Convicted in 2023 Castleton Square Mall Shooting appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Man Convicted in 2023 Castleton Square Mall Shooting was originally published on wibc.com
