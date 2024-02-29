Listen Live
Concerns Raised Over Finances at La Porte School Corporation

Published on February 29, 2024

Source: Shutter2U/Getty Images

LAPORTE, IND –Hoosiers in Northwest Indiana are calling for an independent audit of the La Porte School Corporation’s finances. The state has already conducted an audit and found some discrepancies, with some asking where the money went.

According to school officials, the problems result from a technological malfunction. The school has hired someone to address the issue, but it remains unresolved. However, they have identified the root cause of the problem and are taking steps to ensure that similar issues do not occur in the future.

The Indiana State Board of Accounts confirmed that no money is missing. However, some community members remain skeptical of the district’s explanation.

The La Porte Community School Corporation Board of School Trustees declared the retirement of Superintendent Mark Francesconi two weeks ago. During the school board meeting on Wednesday night, some members questioned why Francesconi had not addressed any cash discrepancies before his retirement.

The school board assured residents that they were actively working towards a solution to address the issue and set a date in March to provide an update to the community.

