Anderson Police Search for Shooting Suspect

ANDERSON, IND — Police are searching for a guy who they say shot and injured two people sitting in a car. They received a call about a shooting last Friday along Madison Avenue. When they arrived, they found Kristine Ledbetter (18) and Kevin Brown Jr. (21) with gunshot wounds. They’ve identified the person who shot into the car as Shawn Robert Gardner.

Police advise individuals who may encounter Gardner to call 911 and avoid direct contact with him.

“Our investigators are doing what they do best to locate him and to get him into custody safely,” Caleb McKnight, Major/PIO, Anderson Police Department. “[if you see Gardner] keep your distance, call 911, and explain that you believe you have identified a wanted person.”

Anderson Police said that they have warrants for Gardner for attempted murder, aggravated battery, and battery resulting in injuries. McKnight said that all of these charges are felonies.

If you have any information regarding Shawn Robert Gardner’s whereabouts, contact Detective Travis Thompson at (765) 648-6723 or call 911. Alternatively, you can provide an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS (8477).

