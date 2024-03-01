Driver Rescued After Crash Leaves Semi Dangling Over Ohio River

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A woman has been rescued after the semi she was driving crashed on a bridge Friday, leaving her trapped and dangling over the edge.

Officers found the semi on Clark Memorial Bridge, which crosses the Ohio River between Indiana and Kentucky. They believe it had been involved in a crash with three other vehicles.

DRAMATIC BRIDGE RESCUE: A semi went over the Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville to southern Indiana today. Firefighters had to rescue the female driver from the cab as it dangled over the Ohio River. Here's clips from the rescue, start to finish. https://t.co/rjPhZY1Wn5 pic.twitter.com/N94RFatKiA — WLKY (@WLKY) March 1, 2024

The crash caused the semi to go past the edge of the bridge, leaving it partially hanging over the water. Two of the people in the other vehicles received “serious” and “life-threatening” injuries.

Thankfully, the semi did not fall. The driver was saved when a firefighter rappelled down to the truck’s cab and got her back onto dry land.

Police are still investigating, and the bridge will remain closed until the truck has been removed.

On behalf of the City of Louisville, I want to give a huge thanks to firefighter Bryce Carden and the other first responders who rushed to the scene today and bravely rescued the truck driver on the Clark Memorial Bridge. She is alive thanks to your heroic efforts. pic.twitter.com/32df5oqe6k — Mayor Craig Greenberg (@LouisvilleMayor) March 1, 2024

