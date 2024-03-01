PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS / FISHERS — Indianapolis Colts Tight End Kylen Granson has teamed up with Kroger for the second edition of the KG’s Kids Book Drive which starts this Saturday.

The event will be kicking off at 10:00 a.m. at the Kroger on Olio Road in Fishers. Granson will be there until 2:00 p.m. to meet and greet those in attendance.

The book drive is aiming to collect at least 10,000 books this year with collection bins set up in 66 Kroger stores in the Indy Metro area. Last year the even managed to bring in over 16,000 books.

The drive is asking for new or gently used books primarily for young kids up to middle school aged individuals.

“My parents have set the standard of teaching me and my siblings how to make a difference, as they model this behavior in their lives daily,” Granson said. “It’s my turn to use what they have taught me, and my platform as an NFL player, to serve my community in something we all love.”

KG’s Kids Book Drive will last throughout the month. The books collected will be donated to Indianapolis Public Schools and Warren Township Schools.

The post Colts TE Kylen Granson Hosting Book Drive appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Colts TE Kylen Granson Hosting Book Drive was originally published on wibc.com