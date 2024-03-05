Fatal Crash Involving SUV and Semi in Porter County Monday

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

PORTER COUNTY — Indiana State Police say on Monday night around 7:20 p.m. they responded to a crash at the 31.6 mile marker of I-94 eastbound.

When police arrived at the scene they found a semi-truck in the right lane with an SUV in a ditch off the right shoulder. The SUV was described as heavily damaged.

The driver of the SUV was pinned inside his vehicle and unresponsive. Officers and paramedics would attempt to revive the driver unsuccessfully.

Investigation indicates that the SUV was traveling in the far-left lane on I-94 when it attempted to change to the far-right lane. At the same time the semi-truck which had been on the right shoulder of the highway attempted to merge back onto the right lane. The SUV would rear end the trailer of the semi before arriving in the ditch.

