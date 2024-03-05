UPDATE AT 12:38 PM: Facebook and Instagram are back up after the Meta platforms experienced an outage. Users that were attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today were seeing error messages Other platforms impacted included Threads and Facebook Messenger. In a post on X, a Meta spokesperson said a technical issue caused people to have difficulty accessing some of their services. They said the issue was resolved as quickly as possible for everyone impacted and they apologized for the inconvenience.
UPDATE AT 11:44 AM: Facebook is back up while Instagram is still experiencing issues
MENLO PARK, CA.– Facebook and Instagram are experiencing an outage.
Users attempting to log onto any of Meta’s social media sites today are seeing error messages. Other platforms impacted include Threads and Facebook Messenger.
Tracking site Downdetector shows users started reporting issues around 10 a.m. eastern.
The post Facebook, Instagram Back Up and Running After Outages appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Facebook, Instagram Back Up and Running After Outages was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel
-
“Homemade Grenade’ Found In Truck Of Evansville Man