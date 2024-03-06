Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “B Smith: Just One Yes”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate women’s history month, I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from my friend. The late great restaurant tour and style icon B Smith. B Smith grew up wanting to become a model, but people kept telling her no, no, no, no. But she refused to give up. She kept asking and asking and working on her dream to make history. And she did as the first African American model on the front of mademoiselle magazine that led her becoming a television personality then becoming a style icon, then a best selling author.

Then she opened a chain of restaurants and her BB Smith product line was also in many major retailers. I was honored to have her as a friend and her husband to interview him many times on My SiriusXM show and one of my favorite quotes would be was, “You must be willing to stand on a mountain of nose in order to get one.” Yes.

I encourage you to keep asking and never give up

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

B Smith: Just One Yes | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com