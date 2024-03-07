Otis Kemp Introduces New Single ‘Everything’ Ft. Lena Byrd Miles

Otis Kemp stops by to introduce brand new music to the Get Up Church! His new single ‘Everything’ ft. Lena Byrd Miles.
After traveling on tour together, Kemp was looking for someone to bring this song he had in his archives “to life”. Would you believe that the two completed the song over Facetime?
Co-written by Otis, his colleague Candice, and his niece, this song affirms that when something is meant to be, it will be! Although first reluctant, Kemp’s niece is happy to now have credits on two of his singles. He also gives a shout out to Warryn Campbell (Erica’s husband) of My Block Inc. record label.
We don’t know what no means…we just got to figure it out and get it done.” -Otis Kemp
Although an independent artist, he is proving that hard work breeds success. His had song ‘Daily Bread’ went #1 on the Billboard Airplay Gospel Charts, and there is much more to come. He announced a recent partnership with Capitol Records, so…more music on the way—specifically, his album in June!
Stream “EVERYTHING” Featuring Lena Byrd Miles
