Her Story Toni Morrison: Unstoppable | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “Her Story Toni Morrison: Unstoppable”

This is the time of year when many people get married so I want to get some tips for my book, “Make Love, Make Money, Make It Last!: 10 Secrets to Shape a Great Marriage” that I work with my bride, D. We’ve been married going on almost 40 years and I’ve not had an argument in almost 35 years.

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn for the life of Tony Morrison. Tony Morrison was a college professor who taught literature. She taught it, but she was afraid to write books. She let her fears stop her from writing. She wrote her first book and she was almost 40 years old, and it went on to become a bestseller. She said she had to overcome her fears and self limiting beliefs. She went on to write a number of best selling books. And to win the Nobel Peace Prize for literature, she said most fears are imagined. Yet it doesn’t matter whether it is real or not. If it stops you, then it has to be dealt with today.

I wanna push you to think about what is stopping you identify it, whether it’s real or not and tell it it has to go because nothing will stop you from becoming all that God meant for you to be.

