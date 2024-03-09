FORT WAYNE, Ind. — If you bought a Hoosier Lottery ticket last September in Fort Wayne, you will want to check your numbers soon. A Powerball ticket worth $50,000 is about to expire. The ticket came from the Stop on the Way on Spring Street, and it matched four of the five winning numbers, as well as the Powerball. Winning numbers were 2-21-26-40-42, with a Powerball of 9. If you are the lucky Hoosier, make sure you claim your ticket at the Hoosier Lottery Prize Payment Office by March 18th.
The post $50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
$50,000 Powerball Ticket Sold in Fort Wayne About to Expire was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
Enter to Win a Cabin on The Fantastic Voyage
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists