Daughter of Former Clark County Sheriff Arrested

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — You may remember hearing about the charges facing former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel and his wife, Misty. Now, another member of his family is in custody.

Police first began looking into Noel last June, after the current sheriff voiced concerns about Noel’s time in the role. He was charged for crimes including Ghost Employment and Official Misconduct.

But, the story didn’t end there.

Noel and his wife, Misty, were both later charged with multiple counts of Theft and Tax Evasion. For the former sheriff, 10 felony counts were added to the 15 with which he had already been charged.

And, State Police announced Friday that Noel’s daughter, Kasey, is now facing charges for – perhaps unsurprisingly – Theft and Tax Evasion.

She was taken to the Scott County Detention Center. Her first court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

