Listen Live
Local

Three Teenagers Detained In Gun Store Break-In

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Police lights

Source: PHOTO: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — Three teenagers have been detained by police after they were caught trying to break into a gun store.

That’s according to IMPD who say they were called to the Indy Arms Academy along 55th Street on the north side. When they got there they started looking into an alarm that went off at the gun store.

Later on, an officer spotted a vehicle they believed to be involved in the break-in. That car turned out to be stolen so the cops moved in and detained three teenagers inside.

Police are still looking into the whole incident. So far no arrests have been made.

The post Three Teenagers Detained In Gun Store Break-In appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Three Teenagers Detained In Gun Store Break-In  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

23822191
Inspirational Moments

7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close