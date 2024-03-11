Listen Live
Entertainment

Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024)

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

According to Billboard, Bri Babineaux earns her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart as “I Will Wait” rises from No. 3 to the top of the chart dated Feb. 17 and again the week of March 6.

“I Will Wait” was authored by Makeba R. Woods, who also co-produced it with Kayton Bassier, David “Ali” Parilla and Makeba Riddick-Woods.

 

Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart

Week of March 9, 2024

1.  I Will Wait Bri Babineaux

2.  Live Again Kelontae Gavin

3. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica

4.  I See Good Maurette Brown Clark

5.  Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise

6.  Able Jonathan McReynolds

7.  No Stressin Damon Little f/Angie Stone

8. You Jordan Armstrong

9.  In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/Yolanda Adams

10.  Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett

11.  See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell

12.  Do You Believe in Love Erica Campbell (Greatest gainer this week)

13. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy

14.  Windows Pastor Mike Jr.

15.  Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.

16. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard

17. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken

18.  Home Keyla Richarson

19.  Mansion Dwan Hill f/Evvie Mckinney

20.  In my Name Smokie Norful

 

Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024)  was originally published on praisedc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Entertainment

Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024)

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Daily Bread

Gospel Artist Tye Tribbett Says Homosexuality May Be ‘Natural’ But It’s Not ‘God’s Best’

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close