According to Billboard, Bri Babineaux earns her second No. 1 on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay chart as “I Will Wait” rises from No. 3 to the top of the chart dated Feb. 17 and again the week of March 6.
“I Will Wait” was authored by Makeba R. Woods, who also co-produced it with Kayton Bassier, David “Ali” Parilla and Makeba Riddick-Woods.
Billboard Gospel Air Play Chart
Week of March 9, 2024
1. I Will Wait Bri Babineaux
2. Live Again Kelontae Gavin
3. Trusting God James Fortune f/Monica
4. I See Good Maurette Brown Clark
5. Reminder JJ Hairston & Youthful Praise
6. Able Jonathan McReynolds
7. No Stressin Damon Little f/Angie Stone
8. You Jordan Armstrong
9. In Him There Is No Sorrow Donald Lawrence f/Yolanda Adams
10. Only One Night Tho Tye Tribbett
11. See The Goodness Vashawn Mitchell
12. Do You Believe in Love Erica Campbell (Greatest gainer this week)
13. Blessed Be The Name Josh Bracy
14. Windows Pastor Mike Jr.
15. Nobody But God Tim Bowman Jr.
16. Burdens Down Tasha Cobbs Leonard
17. He Can Handle It Crystal Aiken
18. Home Keyla Richarson
19. Mansion Dwan Hill f/Evvie Mckinney
20. In my Name Smokie Norful
Bri Babineaux Is Number 1 On Billboard’s Gospel Air Play Chart (Week of March 9, 2024) was originally published on praisedc.com
