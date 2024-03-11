PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — The man convicted for the attempted murder of an Indianapolis police officer has been sentenced.

Mylik Hill will spend the next 87 years in prison for the shooting of Officer Thomas Mangan of the Indianapolis Metro Police Department. It was February of 2022 when IMPD officers responded to an accident on Woodlawn Avenue. When officers approach Hill and the red Buick believed to be involved, Hill ran away.

There was a shootout in an alley on Woodlawn, and that’s where Officer Mangan received the deadly shot to the throat. Another officer was shot, but the bullet hit his police radio on his hip.

With the help of Indiana State Police, drones, and the community, IMPD tracked Hill down in a backyard on Dawson Street.

“The significant sentence announced today not only marks the end of a challenging chapter for Officer Mangan, his loved ones, and his law enforcement family but it sends a message that attacks on our law enforcement officers will not be tolerated,” said Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears in a Monday press release.

Mylik Hill was convicted of two counts of Attempted Murder (Level 1 Felonies), six counts of Resisting Law Enforcement (Level 6 Felonies), and Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon (Level 4 Felony).

The post Mylik Hill Gets 87 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder of IMPD Officer appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mylik Hill Gets 87 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder of IMPD Officer was originally published on wibc.com