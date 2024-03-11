Listen Live
Local

Indiana School Criticized for Requiring Student to Remove American Flag from Truck

Cameron Blasek, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, was called into the principal’s office on Thursday.

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
American Flag Waves Against a Blue Sky Background

Source: (Photo: C5Media/Getty Images)

ST. LEON, Ind. (WISH) — A high school in southeastern Indiana came under fire on Thursday after forcing a student to remove an American flag from his vehicle.

The student’s mother relayed the events in a social media post.

Cameron Blasek, a senior at East Central High School in St. Leon, was called into the principal’s office on Thursday and was told to remove the flag or be written up for insubordination.

The post says that after being told to take the flag off his truck, he pulled out the school’s handbook and “pointed out that nowhere in the handbook does it mention the word flag or that you can not have a flag on your vehicle.”

Blasek also cited federal law, which says it is legal to fly the American flag as long as safety laws are followed.

Following the incident, around two dozen students rallied behind Blasek, showing up at the school with American flags on their vehicles.

The school later reversed the decision.

The post Indiana School Criticized for Requiring Student to Remove American Flag from Truck appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Indiana School Criticized for Requiring Student to Remove American Flag from Truck  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

23822191
Inspirational Moments

7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close