Listen Live
Local

Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun

Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

 

 

 

Police lights

Source: (PHOTO: Thinkstock/barbol88)

 

BEECH GROVE, Ind. — A father whose young child was seen on video with a handgun is accepting a plea agreement. Shane Osborne pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent and had two other charges dismissed. Osborne was sentenced to probation for the offense. This comes after a video of his 4-year-old son carrying a handgun at an apartment complex in Beech Grove in 2023. The incident went viral because Osborne’s arrest was on the live TV show “On Patrol: Live On Reelz”.

 

The post Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Beech Grove Dad Gets Probation After Son Seen in Video with Gun

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close