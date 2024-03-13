ATLANTA, GA. — A judge is dismissing some charges against former President Trump in the Georgia election interference case.
Judge Scott McAfee tossed out counts that accused Trump and other defendants of solicitation of violation of oath by an public officer.
The charges are related to accusations by the defendants to get Georgia legislature members and the secretary of state to discredit the results of the 2020 election.
Other criminal counts against Trump and the defendants still remain.
The post Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Judge Dismisses Several Counts Against Trump In Georgia Election Case was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Biggest Gospel Concert of All Star Weekend The Legends of Gospel