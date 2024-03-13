Listen Live
Eli Lilly Partners with Amazon

Published on March 13, 2024

A sign for Eli Lilly in Indianapolis.

Source: (Photo by Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg via Getty Images.)

 

Indianapolis based Eli Lilly announced Wednesday it has brought on Amazon.com’s pharmacy unit to deliver drug prescriptions sent to its direct-to-consumer service, LillyDirect.

Lilly launched the platform in January to enable patients to obtain their migraine, diabetes and obesity drugs, directly from the company. Amazon.com’s pharmacy unit will now deliver drug prescriptions for Indianapolis based Lilly as announced Wednesday.

The drugmaker said prescriptions sent to LillyDirect Pharmacy Solutions would now be delivered by either Amazon Pharmacy or Truepill, depending on the patient’s insurance coverage and other factors.

