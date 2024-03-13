PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we welcome Harold Bell, President of Radio Next Internet Radio to the show to tell us about some very exciting upcoming free events! Also, Dr. Therron Williams stops by for an update on his ongoing Black History education series!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

More Info & Tickets available at:

http://www.indianastategames.org

http://www.unforgettableplay.com