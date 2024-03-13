Listen Live
Community Connection Wednesday, March 6th, 2024

Published on March 13, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we welcome Harold Bell, President of Radio Next Internet Radio to the show to tell us about some very exciting upcoming free events! Also, Dr. Therron Williams stops by for an update on his ongoing Black History education series!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!

More Info & Tickets available at:

http://www.indianastategames.org

http://www.unforgettableplay.com

