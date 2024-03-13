Listen Live
Marion Co. Sheriff’s Officer Launches Operation Against Sexual & Violent Offenders

Published on March 13, 2024

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — If you’re a criminal, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office wants you to know they’re coming to get you.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office has launched “Operation Spring Break Safer Parks.” It’s a two-week sweep of parks in all nine townships in Marion County and the greater Indianapolis area. The police are looking for sexual and violent offenders.

“The plan with ‘Operation Spring Break Safer Parks’ isn’t to surprise previously convicted offenders and report back after the fact on whom we may have caught,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal in a Wednesday press release. “The goal is protecting our children by preempting any plans for sex offenders to be in the park. As a matter of fact, I’d like to dissuade all sex offenders from being in our county, but we will control what we legally can. We shall continue to keep watch on them and their activities, especially around our children, and act when warranted.”

Sheriff Forestal says you should always keep yourself informed of sexual and violent offenders living in your area. He says one tool you can put to use is the online Sex Offender Registry.

