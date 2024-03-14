Listen Live
Local

Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Best friends toasting with beers - crop shot

Source: Giuseppe Lombardo / Getty

STATEHOUSE — Soon you will be able to enjoy a drink at a bar or restaurant at a reduced price during a certain period during the day in Indiana.

Also known as “Happy Hour”, the practice the banned in Indiana back in the 1980s as a way to try and stop people from driving drunk. several decades later, lawmakers felt it was time to bring Happy Hour back into Indiana’s bars and restaurants.

“This bill will attract more patrons, increase food sales, and generally assist an industry that is still struggling due to severe losses during the pandemic,” said State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Indianapolis).

Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign the bill into law Thursday which would allow bars, restaurants, craft establishments, etc. to reduce the price of alcohol as a special promotion for up to 15 hours per week. These establishments can use these hours whenever they see fit, just as long as they do not exceed that 15-hour threshold.

Permit holders also could reduce prices for an entire day if they like. However, price reductions cannot happen between 9pm and 3am.

The bill will also expand who can sell alcohol to-go in Indiana and how to do it in properly sealed and labeled containers. Finally, it allows hotels to sell alcohol to only registered guests in areas outside the accommodations’ bars.

The post Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

Podcast Graphic for Tina Cosby Community Connection
Community Connection

Community Connection Monday, March 4th, 2024

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close