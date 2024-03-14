Holcomb To Sign Bill Lifting Ban On Happy Hour In Indiana

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

STATEHOUSE — Soon you will be able to enjoy a drink at a bar or restaurant at a reduced price during a certain period during the day in Indiana.

Also known as “Happy Hour”, the practice the banned in Indiana back in the 1980s as a way to try and stop people from driving drunk. several decades later, lawmakers felt it was time to bring Happy Hour back into Indiana’s bars and restaurants.

“This bill will attract more patrons, increase food sales, and generally assist an industry that is still struggling due to severe losses during the pandemic,” said State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Indianapolis).

Gov. Eric Holcomb will sign the bill into law Thursday which would allow bars, restaurants, craft establishments, etc. to reduce the price of alcohol as a special promotion for up to 15 hours per week. These establishments can use these hours whenever they see fit, just as long as they do not exceed that 15-hour threshold.

Permit holders also could reduce prices for an entire day if they like. However, price reductions cannot happen between 9pm and 3am.

The bill will also expand who can sell alcohol to-go in Indiana and how to do it in properly sealed and labeled containers. Finally, it allows hotels to sell alcohol to only registered guests in areas outside the accommodations’ bars.

