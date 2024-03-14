PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Thursday, March 14th, 2024

Today on Community Connection, we welcome Darlene Sedwick, Larry Smith, & Vernon Williams of the Steward Speakers, one of the area’s premiere lecture series to the show! Then, it’s time for a sports update from the Indianapolis Recorder’s own, Danny Bridges!

For More Info on the Steward Speakers & their upcoming events, visit http://www.stewardspeakers.org!