Attend Camp Chesterfield Marker Dedication Later This Month

CHESTERFIELD, Ind. — Later this month, you will be able to attend a dedication ceremony for a state historical marker in Chesterfield.

The marker will recognize Camp Chesterfield, as well as women in the Spiritualist movement in the 1800s and 1900s. This camp helped women gather and discuss political and social issues before they were allowed to vote.

Some of the ladies also served as mediums, in attempts to reach the spirits of the dead. The Spiritualism movement in the U.S. was somewhat inspired by the Civil War, as thousands of families dealt with losing loved ones.

By acting as mediums, many women were able to earn an income while still bringing comfort to those in pain. But, not everyone was in favor, as the practice was frequently accused of being fraudulent.

Continue reading to see the full text that will appear on the marker, which will be called “Women and Spiritualism / Camp Chesterfield.”

The event will start at 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 30th at Camp Chesterfield. Attendance will cost $40.

Learn more at campchesterfield.com.

Full Historical Marker Text:

Camp Chesterfield, a Spiritualist camp opened in the 1890s, provided leadership and public speaking opportunities for women in an era before they could legally vote. Spiritualism gained popularity after the devastation of the Civil War, as Americans sought to communicate with spirits of loved ones. Many women were ordained and respected for their spiritual guidance. Lecturer Amelia Colby-Luther and suffragist Flora Hardin Millspaugh were critical in organizing Camp Chesterfield. Women oversaw camp operations, led fundraising efforts, delivered lectures, and earned an income as mediums. Under Rev. Mable Riffle’s leadership (ca. 1910-1961), the camp expanded exponentially, drawing thousands of visitors annually from across the U.S.

