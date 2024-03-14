Giving Machine Indy Donations Top $250,000 to Charities

PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

INDIANAPOLIS--Nearly 16,000 Hoosiers donated to both local and global charities at the Light The World Giving Machines during the holidays at Clay Terrace and Newfields.

This was the first year of the Giving Machines in Indiana and more than $255,000 were donated to those in need. The donations will allow 2,500 children and teenagers to be served breakfast at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis. 144 baby supply kits will provide diapers, wipes, formula and more for families through Flanner House. Also, the equivalent of 26 full years of meals for an individual will now be fully funded through Gleaners Food Bank.

“We want to thank Paul and Mona Sinclair for their chairmanship of the Light The World Giving Machine, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints for their visionary approach to this program, and most of all we want to thank the people of the city of Indianapolis and environments. The outpouring for this has been tremendous, and a lot of people around the world will be better off for it,” said Fred Glass, Gleaners President and CEO.

Flanner House Chief Financial Officer Sarah Zike says she was thrilled to see the donations come in.

“We’ll be able to offer hundreds of families a week’s worth of childcare which could mean the difference between not being able to go to a job interview, or getting a job to support your family long-term, so it’s incredibly powerful,” said Zike.

Boys and Girls Clubs of Indianapolis Marketing Manager Pam Lozano says the impact of Hoosiers generosity is far reaching.

“Overwhelmed, excited, and feeling so blessed and recognized for the work we do, but also knowing we’re going to pour into the kids what Indianapolis poured into us. So we’re over the moon,” said Lozano.

The donations also allowed for more than 600 baby goats and 3,000 chickens to help international families start small businesses. 90,000 eggs are also being granted to local families along with nearly 32,000 meals.

The Giving Machines were sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

