Listen Live
Local

Angler Catches Record Setting Fish in Monroe Lake

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Rex Remmington with his Record Setting Smallmouth

Source: Indiana Department of Natural Resources / IDNR

BLOOMINGTON — The record for largest smallmouth bass caught in Indiana was broken on March 3rd when an angler managed to hook an 8-pound, 4-ounce smallmouth on Monroe Lake.

The fish was caught by Rex Remmington. He beat the previous record which had been set back in 1992 on Twin Lake in La Grange County.

Smallmouth bass are one of three species of black bass in Indiana. The other two being the largemouth and spotted bass. The record setting fish was released alive back into Monroe Lake after being recorded.

Monroe Lake is Indiana’s largest reservoir at 10,750 acres with multiple public boat ramps. For more information visit on.IN.gov/monroelake.

To learn more about the Indiana Record Fish Program, please see on.IN.gov/recordfish.

The post Angler Catches Record Setting Fish in Monroe Lake appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Angler Catches Record Setting Fish in Monroe Lake  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close