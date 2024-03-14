PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

NOBLESVILLE — Grammy Award-winning pop artist Meghan Trainor will be stopping by Indiana on her “Timeless Tour”

The singer announced on Thursday that she will be performing at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on October 4th.

This tour will be in support of Trainor’s first new album in seven years, “Timeless.” The first single from this album “Been Like This” which features T-Pain was released alongside the tour announcement.

She will receive opening support from Paul Russell and her older brother Ryan Trainor for her stop in Noblesville.

Tickets for Megan Trainor’s “Timeless Tour” go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10a.m. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

The post Meghan Trainor Coming to Ruoff in October appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

