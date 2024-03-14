Listen Live
Local

Meghan Trainor Coming to Ruoff in October

Published on March 14, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Meghan Trainor Timeless Tour Poster

Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

NOBLESVILLE — Grammy Award-winning pop artist Meghan Trainor will be stopping by Indiana on her “Timeless Tour”

The singer announced on Thursday that she will be performing at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville on October 4th.

This tour will be in support of Trainor’s first new album in seven years, “Timeless.” The first single from this album “Been Like This” which features T-Pain was released alongside the tour announcement.

She will receive opening support from Paul Russell and her older brother Ryan Trainor for her stop in Noblesville.

Tickets for Megan Trainor’s “Timeless Tour” go on sale Friday, March 22nd at 10a.m. They can be purchased at LiveNation.com.

The post Meghan Trainor Coming to Ruoff in October appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Meghan Trainor Coming to Ruoff in October  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists

Indy

Star-Studded Lineup Announced for 2024 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close