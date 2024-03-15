PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

LOS ANGELES — A Georgia mother accused of killing her five-year-old son and stuffing his body inside a suitcase, later found in southern Indiana, has finally been arrested after nearly two years on the run.

Indiana State Police confirm Dejaune Ludie Anderson was tracked down in Arcadia, California, not far from Los Angeles. Anderson was arrested on murder charges out of Washington County, Indiana, and is currently being held by LAPD. Indiana State Police are on their way to California.

Court documents say Anderson was convinced her son, Cairo Jordan, was possessed by demons. That’s when Anderson, along with her friend Dawn Coleman, apparently killed Jordan and put his body inside of a Las Vegas suitcase. The suitcase was then dumped in the woods off of Holder Road in Washington County, Indiana.

It was in the morning hours of April 16th, 2022, when a mushroom hunter found the suitcase.

At the time, police had no leads to jump start their investigation. It took several months for police to find the boy’s name and where he came from. Police were able to learn Cairo Jordan’s name shortly after what would have been his sixth birthday. Washington County held a funeral for Jordan, who they simply called ‘Angel’ at the time.

Dawn Coleman was arrested in 2023, later pleading guilty to charges of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, obstruction of justice, conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding murder. Coleman was also found in California and later brought back to Indiana.

Indiana State Police received a tip from someone in California, and that began the communication between United States Marshals in Indiana and California. Sergeant Matt Busick and other officers took Anderson into custody as she tried to board a bus.

She’s charged with murder, neglect of a dependent resulting in death, and obstruction of justice.

The post Mom Accused of Killing Son, Dumping Body in Indiana Finally Arrested After Two Years appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mom Accused of Killing Son, Dumping Body in Indiana Finally Arrested After Two Years was originally published on wibc.com