Listen Live
Local

Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
close up of hand woman typing on smart phone at home

Source: PHOTO: THINKSTOCK/EUGENIO MARONGIU

STATEWIDE–The Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDHS) is accepting damage reports for the severe storms that hit Randolph and Jefferson County on Thursday March 14.

If you live in Randolph or Jefferson County and are a victim of storm damage, you are asked to dial Indiana 211 to report it or go to the Indiana 211 website.

The IDHS says collecting assessments this way will help them get the proper damage estimates and figure out the next course of action as the cleanup continues in those communities.

Right now, they urge only people who live in Randolph and Jefferson counties to use the 211 service. Hoosiers that live in other counties should reach out to their local emergency manager.

Agriculture damage should be reported to the Purdue Extension.

Police believe nearly 40 people were injured in the tornadoes that hit those two counties.

The post Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Got Storm Damage? Here’s How To Report It in Indiana

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Get Up Erica

Bloom Where You Are Planted | Dr. Willie Jolley

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close