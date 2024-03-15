PraiseIndy Featured Video CLOSE

Community Connection Friday, March 15th, 2024

It’s a full house on this Friday edition of Community Connection! First, we kick the show off with Shepherd Community Center Staff Member, Amber Hood! Then, we continue the fun as Dr. Kimberly McElroy-Jones joins us with updates on the brand new Eskenazi Health Center! Finally, our second hour leads off with United States Senate Candidate, Dr. Valerie McCray! Join us as we go in-depth about Dr. McCray’s journey to the ballot!

Featuring Contributing Analyst, James Patterson!