Listen Live
Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Mike Pence at a Summit in Indianapolis

Source: WISH-TV

STATEWIDE – Former Vice President and Indiana Governor Mike Pence may have worked for Donald Trump during their time in the White House, but he won’t endorse him for President in 2024.

“I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign,” said Pence in an interview with Fox News. He claims that Trump has flipped a lot of his policies, including changing his stance on China. “Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years,” said Pence.

While Pence did not say who he would vote for, he did say that he will not be voting for President Biden.

Pence was in the race for the GOP nomination before dropping out of the race last year.

The post Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Mike Pence won’t Endorse Donald Trump for President

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close