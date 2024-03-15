Listen Live
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land

Published on March 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE
Holcomb 2024 Next Level Agenda

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

STATEWIDE — Countries considered potential enemies of the United States will no longer be able to buy land in Indiana, under most conditions.

Beginning July 1st, countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela cannot buy, lease, or acquire part of any land in Indiana or any land that’s located within a 10-mile radius of a military installation. There are certain exceptions to that rule, but by in large, the law keeps these foreign countries out of the conversation.

Farmland is also included in the law.

Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Friday.

The post Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close