STATEWIDE — Countries considered potential enemies of the United States will no longer be able to buy land in Indiana, under most conditions.
Beginning July 1st, countries like China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, and Venezuela cannot buy, lease, or acquire part of any land in Indiana or any land that’s located within a 10-mile radius of a military installation. There are certain exceptions to that rule, but by in large, the law keeps these foreign countries out of the conversation.
Farmland is also included in the law.
Governor Eric Holcomb signed the bill into law Friday.
The post Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Gov. Holcomb Signs Bill Banning Some Countries from Owning Indiana Land was originally published on wibc.com
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
