ISP: Jefferson County Mother Shot Her Children and Herself

Published on March 16, 2024

Police barrier tape at crime scene

Source: (Photo by David Pralh/Getty Images.)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — You may remember hearing about a woman and three children who were found dead in Jefferson County last December. Now, State Police think they know what happened.

Officers found the four at a burning home on East Telegraph Hill Road on December 12th. Unfortunately, all four were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation and autopsies of the bodies, police believe 35-year-old Naomi Briner shot her three children – 12-year-old Adelia, 8-year-old Leland, and 6-year-old Iyla – before shooting herself.

Jefferson County Prosecutor David Sutter said, “My heart goes out to the involved families for the tragedy that they have endured… At this time, I am not requesting that investigators pursue any additional leads in this case.”

Learn more about the story here.

