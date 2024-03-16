One Killed, Five Hurt in Broad Ripple Shooting Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Metro Police are investigating after one person was killed, and five others were hurt, in a shooting at a Broad Ripple bar.
Officers say they heard shots coming from Landsharks early Saturday morning. Landsharks is a bar and nightclub on Broad Ripple Avenue.
There, they found five people who had been shot; one ultimately died from his injuries. They also learned that a sixth person had been shot and had already gone to the hospital.
At this time, it is not clear what led to the incident.
If you know anything about this, please call the IMPD Homicide Office.
IMPD Contact:
Detective Steven Gray
317-327-3475
