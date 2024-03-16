VERSAILLES, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is now looking for a missing teenager.
Officers say they found 18-year-old Carson Hughes’ car near Versailles Lake Friday afternoon, and the boy’s kayak was on the water. A search of land and water began, with officers using “thermal and side-scan sonar technologies.”
As of Friday night, they had still not found the teenager. The search then had to stop “due to darkness and unsafe search conditions,” but efforts to find the Osgood teenager were expected to continue Saturday.
If you know anything about this, please call the Indiana DNR Division of Law Enforcement Dispatch Center at 812-837-9536.
Learn more here.
The post Indiana DNR Searching for Missing Teenager appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Indiana DNR Searching for Missing Teenager was originally published on wibc.com
-
8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack
-
Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City's Violence! Amos' EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton
-
How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!
-
7 Bible Verses To Get You Through The School Year
-
The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: 36th Anniversary of Meet the Artists
-
How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors