Listen Live
Local

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

Published on March 16, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

PraiseIndy Featured Video
CLOSE

 

 

Man on bike dies

Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

 

INDIANAPOLIS — If you enjoy riding your bike, you may want to know that a recent study found Indianapolis as one of the most dangerous cities for cyclists in the country. About 4.2% of traffic fatalities in the city “were those on bikes.” Sweeney Merrigan Law LLP conducted the study, using data from the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. The study determined that Tucson, Arizona is the most dangerous, followed by Indianapolis in the second spot. Other cities in the top five are Jacksonville, Florida, Phoenix, Arizona, and Fresno, California.

 

 

The post Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists  was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Local

Study Finds Indianapolis 2nd Most Dangerous City for Bicyclists

Praise indy podcast square image for presenting on page
Amos Podcast

Hear How A REAL Mayor Is Tackling His City’s Violence! Amos’ EXCLUSIVE Interview With Memphis Mayor AC Wharton

Daily Bread

8 Signs You Are Under Spiritual Attack

THE LEGENDS OF GOSPEL 2024 is coming to Indianapolis
Entertainment

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: The Legends of Gospel

AMAZING GRACE at New Temple Missionary Baptist Church
Celebrity News

How did Gospel Artist Tonex Become Gay Activist B-Slade?

Turnt In Praise with Thee Rita Green
Events

The Praise Indy Report with Thee Rita Green: Praise Indy and Amp Harris Want To Celebrate!

News

How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

Indy

Keith Lee Doesn’t Want Indy To Be Scammed “We Are Coming For The Game And The Game Only

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close